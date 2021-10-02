Olivia's gets ready for Valentine's Day with these dreamy dishes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Valentine's Day is coming up, and with the limitations COVID-19 has placed on all of us, it's important to put in just a little more effort to make that special someone, feel special.
Harry and Yanni joined us via Skype to show us the best recipes to make for Valentine's Day, and Adrienne knows the perfect drink to go with them.
Check out the recipes below:
Lobster and Avocado Ceviche drizzled with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa Verde
Steamed lobster, tail and claw meat, chilled
Cilantro, chopped
Lime, freshly squeezed
Jalapeño, diced
Red onion, diced
Green juice
Euro cucumber, diced
Avocado, diced
Kale, diced
St. Valentinō Filet Mignon topped with Lobster
...all drenched in a Ghiradelli white chocolate, Hollandaise sauce served over asparagus spears and a side of lemon roasted potatoes
1/2 cup Hollandaise
2 tablespoons Ghiradelli white chocolate
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon terragon, freshly chopped
Caramel Macchiato Martini
Bailey's Salted Caramel
Kahlua
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka
Cream
Coffee
Whipped Cream
Caramel
Valentine’s sprinkles
Fill glass with ice. Add Baileys, Kahlua, vodka, cream and coffee. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Add whipped cream, caramel, and Valentine’s sprinkles.