Check out these fun, safe ways to celebrate Valentine's Day during a pandemic

YORK, Pa. — Renee Patrone Rhinehart, founder of Party Host Helpers, spoke to FOX43's Jackie De Tore on Feb. 9 about how to have a great Valentine's Day, even during a pandemic.

Whether you're looking to spend the day with a significant other, family or friends, Rhinehart has an idea for you.

Check out the video above for her ideas or the list below:

Breakfast in Bed

Since Valentine's Day is on a weekend this year, Rhinehart thinks that breakfast in bed is the perfect idea if you're looking to spoil a loved one. Her easy brunch idea uses just bagels, eggs and bacon.

Pajama Party/Galentine's Day

For those who are looking to spend the day with friends, a pajama party with the gals is the choice for you. Face masks, nail polish and movies - what more could a person want?

V-Day for Kids

Since kids will be home for Valentine's Day this year, Rhinehart thinks a good way to keep them busy is to have them make cards for grandparents, friends and faraway relatives. Just have them dip their thumbs into some paint and create little people with their thumbprints, she says.

Homemade Chocolate Pretzels

Let's be real: kids want candy. Using pretzels, Rolos or Hershey kisses and those fun conversation hearts, kids can make and eat an easy dessert in under 30 minutes.

Cupid's Arrow Cocktail