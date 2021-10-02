GIANT shares kid friendly brunch activities for Valentine's Day

Spend Valentine's Day at home with your family with some tasty heartfelt foods all inspired by brunch!

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is a few days away, and there are plenty of ways you can hang at home with your family and celebrate!

GIANT is sharing some fun kid friendly inspired brunch recipes, you can make at home with your family.

These recipes are easy to make with your whole family, and kids can help too!

A tasty, heart felt at home date for Valentine's Day, inspired all by brunch:

With a heart shaped cookie cutter you can make heart eggs, cheeses, potentially a meat, and of course cookies.

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Sheet Pan Pancake:

Sheet pan, pancake mix, raspberries, and chocolate chips.

Heart Shaped Fruit Pizza Cookies:

Sugar cookie dough, plain Greek yogurt, mixed berries

Muffin Tin Strawberry Pies:

Pie dough, strawberries, corn starch, sugar, lemon juice, cupcake tin, egg for egg wash over top.

Smoothie Bowl:

Smoothie yogurt, pomegranate seeds, chia seeds, cocoa almonds, and raspberries.