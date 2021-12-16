Wine pairing your favorite holiday meals, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The holidays are right around the corner, and you're probably busy getting your Christmas menu in order.
One thing, however, that many people tend to look over, is finding the perfect wine to go with your Christmas dinner. And sometimes, the key to a perfect holiday meal is the drink.
This is why Fine Wine & Good Spirits joined FOX43 on Dec. 16 to discuss how to find the perfect pairing. Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, gave FOX43 viewers his suggestions for the best wine to pair with the most common holiday meals.
His suggestions:
- First course/starter: Roger Goulart Cava Brut Gran Reserva 2015
- All manner of holiday fare: Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare Rose Central Coast 2019
- Turkey: Chateau Courac Cotes du Rhone Villages Laudun Rouge 2018
- Honey baked ham: The Prisoner Wine Company Saldo Zinfandel California
- Smoky ham, poultry, and fish: Underwood Pinot Noir Oregon 2019
- Pork and sauerkraut (New Year’s Day): Zuccardi Serie A Torrontes Salta 2020
Check out the full interview above.