Olivia's prepares a hearty meal of steak and veggies

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, you just really need a good steak.

The gang at Olivia's knows this, and that's why they've prepared a meal for those of us who need a warm, hearty meal.

Fire Grilled Steak and Vegetable Alla Griglia



A blend of seasonal, grilled garden vegetables served along with grilled beef tips and gnocchi all simmered in a savory red wine sauce, and finished with a slice of goat cheese.



8 ounces, beef, shoulder tenderloin

1 cup, assorted colored bell peppers, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup, shallots, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup, mushrooms, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup, jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

2 cups, garlic cloves

1 cup, kale, coarsely chopped

1 cup, zucchini, coarsely chopped strips

4 asparagus spears

2 tablespoons, scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon, celery

1 cup, gnocchi

1 teaspoon, thyme

1 tablespoon, rosemary, finely chopped

2 ounces, goat cheese

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 cup, espagnole sauce

Pinch, kosher salt

2 ounces, malbec



From the grill...season and sear the peppers, jalapeños, zucchini, mushrooms, asparagus, and shallots. Then sauté the garlic, scallions, celery, and garlic butter. Deglaze with the malbec. Add the espagnole sauce and kale. Poach the gnocchi in the chicken stock. Layer it all in a large pasta bowl with the gnocchi and sauce. Top the dish with the grilled steak and vegetables. Garnish with goat cheese.



