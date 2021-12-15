Olivia's prepares a decadent, cheesy treat this holiday season

There's literally never anything wrong with this amount of cheese.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The best part of the holidays, besides seeing family of course, is eating whatever you want.

The holidays are not a time to diet, that's just a hard-and fast-rule.

The gang at Olivia's knows this, and they've come prepared with an indulgent cheesy, Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe, paired with one of three holidays eggnogs.

Check out the recipes above and below.

Gorgonzola Cordon Bleu



A tender chicken breast stuffed with smoked ham and mozzarella cheese, then baked to a perfect, golden brown and served with angel hair pasta, all drenched in a gorgonzola cream sauce.



Gorgonzola Cream Sauce



3/4 cup, heavy cream

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

2 tablesooons, fresh basil pesto

1 tablespoon, sun-dried tomatoes, cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon, fire roasted red pepper, diced

1/2 cup, fresh baby arugula

2 ounces, white wine

1 tablespoon, Pecorino Romano cheese

3 tablespoons, gorgonzola crumbles



In a sauté pan, melt the garlic butter and add the sun-dried tomatoes and the red peppers. Sauté for approximately two minutes, then deglaze the pan with white wine. Then, add heavy cream and bring the mixture to a boil. Then, toss in the arugula and Pecorino Romano Cheese. Then, toss the angel hair pasta into a pan and incorporate with the sauce. Turn off the heat. Plate the pasta, then sprinkle with gorgonzola crumbles. Add the baked Chicken Cordon Bleu.



Cocktails



Holidays Eggnogs