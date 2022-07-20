Olivia's prepares a refreshing fish dish paired with a cocktail perfect for someone with a sweet tooth

During a crazy heat wave, it's best to eat lighter foods. That's why the gang at Olivia's has got you covered this week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's really hot out this week.

Thai-style tilapia two different ways...



Thai-style Tilapia

...served over rice pilaf and topped with a delicious assortment of freshly crisp, sautéed garden vegetables, then drenched in a Thai-inspired ginger sauce.



Thai-style Tilapia Wrap



Grilled tilapia along with greens, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, carrots, and pineapple all wrapped in a tortilla, then served along with sweet potato fries and a side of Olivia’s Thai-inspired ginger sauce.



Thai-inspired Ginger Sauce



3 tablespoons, fresh ginger, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon, crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon, roasted red pepper, diced

1 teaspoon, garlic, minced

2 tablespoons, soy sauce

3 tablespoons, brown sugar

3 cups, pineapple juice

1 lime, juiced

Pinch sea salt

To make a slurry, mix 2 tablespoons of water with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch.



Place all of the ingredients in a pot (except slurry). Place on medium to high heat and bring to a boil. Add the slurry, stirring constantly, and cook for an additional 2 minutes on high heat.



Cocktail



