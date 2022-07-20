Olivia's prepares a refreshing fish dish paired with a cocktail perfect for someone with a sweet tooth

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's really hot out this week.
During a crazy heat wave, it's best to eat lighter foods. That's why the gang at Olivia's has got you covered.
Check out the full recipes above and below for this week's dishes.
Thai-style tilapia two different ways...
Thai-style Tilapia
...served over rice pilaf and topped with a delicious assortment of freshly crisp, sautéed garden vegetables, then drenched in a Thai-inspired ginger sauce.
Thai-style Tilapia Wrap
Grilled tilapia along with greens, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, carrots, and pineapple all wrapped in a tortilla, then served along with sweet potato fries and a side of Olivia’s Thai-inspired ginger sauce.
Thai-inspired Ginger Sauce
3 tablespoons, fresh ginger, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon, crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon, roasted red pepper, diced
1 teaspoon, garlic, minced
2 tablespoons, soy sauce
3 tablespoons, brown sugar
3 cups, pineapple juice
1 lime, juiced
Pinch sea salt
To make a slurry, mix 2 tablespoons of water with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch.
Place all of the ingredients in a pot (except slurry). Place on medium to high heat and bring to a boil. Add the slurry, stirring constantly, and cook for an additional 2 minutes on high heat.
Cocktail
Key Lime Coolada
Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Cream Rum
Key lime juice
Pineapple juice
Freshly chopped pineapple chunks
Cream of coconut
Sweetened, condensed milk
Whipped cream
Orange and lime wheels for garnish
Fill a blender glass with ice. Add the rum, key lime juice, pineapple juice and chunks, cream of coconut, and condensed milk. Blend together until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and garnish with whipped cream and citrus wheels.