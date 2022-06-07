Olivia's satisfies our cravings with this fried chicken dish, paired with a watermelon cocktail

There's really nothing better than fried chicken and a fruity cocktail.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's summer, and there's really nothing better than fried chicken and a fruity cocktail.

The gang at Olivia's knows this, and that is why they are satisfying our cravings this week with this indulgent recipe.

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad...

...fresh chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk, then coated in corn flour, and fried crispy.

Served on a bed of greens, along with snow peas, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, sweet potato fries, grilled corn, bread and butter pickles, coleslaw, a sprinkling of cheddar cheese, and finished with Old Bay honey dressing.



Old Bay honey dressing



6 tablespoons, honey

2 tablespoons, Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon, Old Bay

4 tablespoons, apple cider vinegar

Pinch Kosher salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 cup, extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon, brown sugar



Whisk all of the ingredients together. Drizzle over your salad.



Cocktail



Watermelon Ice Pick