Olivia's prepares a flavorful steak salad paired with a fruity cocktail

Sometimes, you just need a hearty meal. The gang at Olivia's gets that.

That's exactly what the gang at Olivia's has delivered this time around.

Check out the recipes above and below.

Black and Bleu Steak Salad...



...a savory salad loaded with fresh summer veggies, including tender greens, red onions, hard boiled eggs, heirloom tomatoes, sugar snap peas, and all topped with crispy homemade potato chips, grilled corn on the cob, fresh grapefruit, gorgonzola crumbles, and blackened shoulder tenderloin steak.



Honey Lime and Nutty Sriracha Dressing



1/2 cup, crushed walnuts

1/2 cup, crushed pecans

1 teaspoon, ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon, ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon, allspice

1 tablespoon, brown sugar

8 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

3 ounces, pomegranate molasses or syrup

3 ounces, honey, raw and unfiltered

2 tablespoons, sriracha

1 lime, juiced

1/2 cup, raisins



Mix all of the ingredients together and toss with your favorite greens. Add protein, crunchy veggies, dried fruits, and fresh citrus wedges.



Cocktail



Grapefruit Crush