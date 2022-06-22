Olivia's expands our palates with this shark dish paired with a summertime cocktail

The gang at Olivia's expands our palates this week with this savory Mako shark dish. Then, you can wash it all down with a refreshing, summery cocktail.

Greek Galeos...a savory, summertime Mako shark dish grilled with lots of delicious veggies, served along with tomatoes and served over rice pilaf...



2, 8 ounces, marinated Mako shark steaks

1 cup, canned tomato chunks (Italian)

1 cup, fresh cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, chopped

2 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

4 ounces, onions, julienned

1/2 lemon, squeezed

4 ounces, fresh dill, chopped

Pinch black pepper

Pinch sea salt

2 ounces, pitted and chopped, Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 cup, white wine

4 ounces, fresh carrots, julienned

4 ounces, garden peas



Mako Shark Marinade



4 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced, squeezed, and peel included

2 ounces, sliced onion

1 tablespoon, capers

2 tablespoons, parsley

1 tablespoon, oregano

2 ounces, balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon, kosher salt



Grill the fish on one side, then set aside. In a saucepan placed on medium high heat, add the garlic butter, white wine, salt, pepper, tomatoes, and the fresh garlic. Cook for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the heat back a bit to medium adding the lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, peas, carrots, onions, capers, and olives. Then, top with the shark. Reduce the heat to low, also covering with a lid. Cook for approximately 5 to 8 minutes or until the shark reaches an internal temperature of 130°F.



Cocktail



Summer Sunshine