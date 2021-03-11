Olivia's gets warm and cozy for fall with these pumpkin-themed recipes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall isn't over yet.
It might be starting to get chillier outside, but pumpkin time is far from done.
The gang at OIivia's has got FOX43 viewers covered with these warm and cozy recipes.
Check them out above and below.
The Great Greek Pumpkin and Chicken
A blend of fire grilled chicken kabobs served over rice, along with fresh Kaseri cheese stuffed zucchini and pumpkin fritters, all served with a pumpkin cumin sauce.
Greek zucchini and pumpkin fritters stuffed with Kaseri cheese:
2 cups, pumpkin, shredded
1 cup, zucchini, shredded
1/2 cup, flat leaf parsley
2 tablespoons, dill, chopped
2 tablespoons, rosemary, chopped
1/2 cup, scallions
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1 lime, zested
1/2 teaspoon, cumin
2 tablespoons, feta
1 tablespoon, Mizithra cheese, grated
3 eggs
1 tablespoon, flour
1 tablespoon, fire roasted red pepper, minced
2 tablespoons, jalapeño, chopped
4 ounces, Kaseri cheese, cubed
2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon, garlic butter
Mix together all the ingredients except for the Kaseri cheese, garlic butter, and extra virgin olive oil. Form into four ounce fritters. In a sauté pan on medium to high heat, place 2 to 4 fritters in at a time. Put one cube of the Kaseri cheese on two of the fritters. Once they start to brown, carefully place another fritter on top of the first (stuffing them).
Pumpkin Cumin Sauce:
1 cup, pumpkin, remove skin and seeds, then purée
2 cups, chicken stock
1 tablespoon, slurry (1/2 tablespoon each of cornstarch and water)
1 jalapeño, seeds removed and then minced
1/2 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 lime, zested
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
2 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped
1 teaspoon, rosemary, chopped
1 teaspoon, cumin
In a sauce pan, place pumpkin purée and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Add the slurry. Cook for approximately one minute. Add the peppers and herbs. Stir. Remove from the heat.
Cocktail:
Pumpkin Chucking Chai:
Chai tea, hot
Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur
Pumpkin Pie liqueur
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Whipped cream
Spice blend, allspice, cinnamon, cane sugar, ground ginger
Grab your favorite mug. Add the chai liqueur, pumpkin pie liqueur, and vodka. Pour in the hot chai tea. Top with the whipped cream and spice blend.