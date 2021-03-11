Olivia's gets warm and cozy for fall with these pumpkin-themed recipes

The Great Greek Pumpkin and Chicken



A blend of fire grilled chicken kabobs served over rice, along with fresh Kaseri cheese stuffed zucchini and pumpkin fritters, all served with a pumpkin cumin sauce.



Greek zucchini and pumpkin fritters stuffed with Kaseri cheese:



2 cups, pumpkin, shredded

1 cup, zucchini, shredded

1/2 cup, flat leaf parsley

2 tablespoons, dill, chopped

2 tablespoons, rosemary, chopped

1/2 cup, scallions

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1 lime, zested

1/2 teaspoon, cumin

2 tablespoons, feta

1 tablespoon, Mizithra cheese, grated

3 eggs

1 tablespoon, flour

1 tablespoon, fire roasted red pepper, minced

2 tablespoons, jalapeño, chopped

4 ounces, Kaseri cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon, garlic butter



Mix together all the ingredients except for the Kaseri cheese, garlic butter, and extra virgin olive oil. Form into four ounce fritters. In a sauté pan on medium to high heat, place 2 to 4 fritters in at a time. Put one cube of the Kaseri cheese on two of the fritters. Once they start to brown, carefully place another fritter on top of the first (stuffing them).



Pumpkin Cumin Sauce:



1 cup, pumpkin, remove skin and seeds, then purée

2 cups, chicken stock

1 tablespoon, slurry (1/2 tablespoon each of cornstarch and water)

1 jalapeño, seeds removed and then minced

1/2 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 lime, zested

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

2 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped

1 teaspoon, rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon, cumin



In a sauce pan, place pumpkin purée and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Add the slurry. Cook for approximately one minute. Add the peppers and herbs. Stir. Remove from the heat.



Cocktail:



Pumpkin Chucking Chai: