Olivia's prepares seafood diablo with a fireside cider to pair

The gang at Olivia's knows that when it comes to fall food, the spicier and heartier, the better.

Check out this week's recipes below:

Seafood Diablo



12 ounces, kalamari

8 ounces, shrimp

12 ounces, clams

4 tablespoons, red onion, diced

1 can, Roma tomatoes

2 cups, cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

4 Tablespoons, basil, chopped

3 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon, diced serrano peppers

1 tablespoon, diced jalapeños

1 tablespoon, diced chili peppers

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, cracked black pepper

1 lemon, zested

4 anchovies

1/2 cup, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 ounces, vodka

4 cups, cooked linguine



Place a skillet on medium to high heat. Add garlic butter, extra virgin olive oil, and onion. Sauté for approximately two minutes. Add vodka, cherry tomatoes, basil, anchovies, kalamari, shrimp, clams, Roma tomatoes, and all the peppers. Sauté until seafood is steamed to perfection. Toss together with linguine, cheese, and cracked black pepper.



Cocktail



Fireside Cider