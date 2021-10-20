Olivia's prepares seafood diablo with a fireside cider to pair

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall calls for comfort food.
The gang at Olivia's knows that when it comes to fall food, the spicier and heartier, the better.
Check out this week's recipes below:
Seafood Diablo
12 ounces, kalamari
8 ounces, shrimp
12 ounces, clams
4 tablespoons, red onion, diced
1 can, Roma tomatoes
2 cups, cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons, garlic butter
4 Tablespoons, basil, chopped
3 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon, diced serrano peppers
1 tablespoon, diced jalapeños
1 tablespoon, diced chili peppers
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, cracked black pepper
1 lemon, zested
4 anchovies
1/2 cup, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
4 ounces, vodka
4 cups, cooked linguine
Place a skillet on medium to high heat. Add garlic butter, extra virgin olive oil, and onion. Sauté for approximately two minutes. Add vodka, cherry tomatoes, basil, anchovies, kalamari, shrimp, clams, Roma tomatoes, and all the peppers. Sauté until seafood is steamed to perfection. Toss together with linguine, cheese, and cracked black pepper.
Cocktail
Fireside Cider
This delicious, warm cocktail may also be made in a crockpot making it a definite party pleaser at your next gathering.
Crown Royal Salted Caramel Whiskey
Walnut liqueur
Pear liqueur
Cranberry juices
Apple cider
Freshly grated nutmeg
Fresh chopped apples and pears
Cinnamon
Sugar
Toss fresh chopped apples and pears in a blend of cinnamon and sugar. In a mug, add Crown Royal, pear liqueur, walnut liqueur, warm cider, and cranberry juice. Top with nutmeg and chopped fruit.