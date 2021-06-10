Olivia's celebrates the return of fall with these seasonal recipes

It's officially fall, and that means it's time for the savory, comfort food. Check out these recipes below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's officially fall, and that means it's time for the savory, comfort food.

The gang at Olivia's has got you covered. Check out these recipes below.

Autumn Veal and Pears



A delicious dish to celebrate the autumn season filled with fresh veal, pears, sage, shallots, carrots, green beans, sweet potatoes, all served over pasta in a robust cheesy cream sauce.

1 pear, sliced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons shallots, chopped

3 3 ounce, veal cutlets

3 ounces, flour

3 ounces, green beans

2 ounces, carrots, julienned

6 ounces, fettuccine, cooked al denté

6 ounces, heavy cream

3 ounces, rosé wine

1 tablespoon, pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 tablespoon, fresh sage, chopped

1 tablespoons, fresh thyme

3 ounces, buttermilk

Pinch sea salt

Pinch black pepper

2 tablespoon, gorgonzola crumbles

1 tablespoons, asiago cheese, shaved

1 teaspoons, parmesan cheese, shaved

4 ounces, mozzarella cheese, shaved

Veal Cutlets



Marinate veal in buttermilk for one hour. Bread veal, place in flour, back in buttermilk, then back in flour. Slowly set in oil to crisp (flip sides only once). Cook for approximately two minutes. Remove and set on baking dish. Add some of the pear and sage cream sauce over the top and the mozzarella cheese. Bake at 375 degrees until cheese starts to get a golden brown.

Pear Sage Cream Sauce



In a hot skillet, place garlic butter, garlic, and shallots. Cook and stir for approximately one minute. Deglaze the pan with the rosé wine. Add pears, sage, salt, pepper, heavy cream, and thyme. Let simmer for approximately two minutes. Finish with the asiago, parmesan, and gorgonzola cheeses. Toss in the fettuccine.

Garlicy Green Beans and Carrots



2 ounces, garlic butter

1 oz fresh garlic

1 tablespoon, pumpkin seeds

Pinch of salt and pepper

Sauté 2 to 3 minutes, deglaze with 3 ounces of rosé.



Cocktail



Apple Cider Sangria