Olivia's gets us ready for summer with this vacation-ready recipe

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Sushi grade tuna tossed along with lots of fresh veggies including: cucumber, edamame, zucchini, squash, Napa cabbage, radish, bell pepper, snap peas, corn, avocado, quinoa, and yellow peas. This is all topped with crunchy, oven-roasted smoky sriracha garbanzo beans. Then, served along with a ginger lime dressing.
Toasted Smoky Sriracha Garbanzo Beans
2, 12 ounce cans, garbanzo beans (drained)
1 tablespoon, onion powder
3 tablespoons, sriracha
1 tablespoon, soy sauce
3 tablespoons, pineapple juice
Pinch, sea salt
Pinch, black pepper
1 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1 tablespoon, granulated garlic
1/2 lime, squeezed
3 tablespoons, brown sugar
Toss all of the ingredients together in large bowl and mix until the garbanzo beans are well coated. Place on a cookie tray, nicely spread out for even cooking. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for approximately 10 minutes. Take the beans out of the oven, stir them, and then place back in the oven for an additional 5 to 6 minutes or until dried and starting to crisp and brown. Remove and let cool. Once cooled thoroughly, place in an airtight container. Add to your salad, or enjoy them as a snack.
Cocktail
Tiki- tini
Ciroc Pineapple Vodka
Disaronno Originale Amaretto
Barbancourt Reserve Rhum (from Haiti)
Orgeat Almond syrup
Pineapple juice
Orange juice
Fresh orange
Fresh lime
Fresh pineapple
Cherry, banana slice, and pineapple garnish
Fill a glass with ice and add vodka, amaretto, juices, and fresh-squeezed fruits. Shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with pineapple, cherry, and banana. Add rum float to the top.