Olivia's gets us ready for summer with this vacation-ready recipe

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl



Sushi grade tuna tossed along with lots of fresh veggies including: cucumber, edamame, zucchini, squash, Napa cabbage, radish, bell pepper, snap peas, corn, avocado, quinoa, and yellow peas. This is all topped with crunchy, oven-roasted smoky sriracha garbanzo beans. Then, served along with a ginger lime dressing.



Toasted Smoky Sriracha Garbanzo Beans



2, 12 ounce cans, garbanzo beans (drained)

1 tablespoon, onion powder

3 tablespoons, sriracha

1 tablespoon, soy sauce

3 tablespoons, pineapple juice

Pinch, sea salt

Pinch, black pepper

1 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1 tablespoon, granulated garlic

1/2 lime, squeezed

3 tablespoons, brown sugar



Toss all of the ingredients together in large bowl and mix until the garbanzo beans are well coated. Place on a cookie tray, nicely spread out for even cooking. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for approximately 10 minutes. Take the beans out of the oven, stir them, and then place back in the oven for an additional 5 to 6 minutes or until dried and starting to crisp and brown. Remove and let cool. Once cooled thoroughly, place in an airtight container. Add to your salad, or enjoy them as a snack.



