Olivia's prepares poached trout gardenia, ratatouille, and more

Poached Trout Gardenia



2 ounces, carrots, sliced thin

2 ounces, celery, sliced thin

2 ounces, red onion, sliced thin

1 tablespoon, basil pesto

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano

1 ounce, smoked salmon

2 ounces, white wine

4 ounces, fish stock

8 ounces, rainbow trout, cut into 3 pieces

3 lemon slices



In the center of a sauté pan, stack the celery, onions, carrots, smoked salmon, garlic butter, and basil pesto. Carefully layer the fish pieces on top. Pour in fish stock, wine, and place lemon slices on top. Cover with lid. Turn burner on high. Poach for approximately 5 to 8 minutes or until fish filet internal temperature reaches 140° F.



Roasted Pine Nut and Pesto Capellini



Capellini Pasta, cooked al denté

Pine nuts

Basil pesto

Shaved asiago cheese

Sea salt

Black pepper

Garlic butter

Arugula

Extra virgin olive oil



In a hot saucepan, place pine nuts and extra virgin olive oil. Toast the pine nuts on high until golden brown. Add salt, pepper, and garlic butter. Cook for approximately 2 minutes. Turn off the fire. Add arugula and capellini. Add the asiago cheese and toss.



Ratatouille



2 tablespoons, garlic, chopped

4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons, basil, chopped

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

16 ounces, Italian diced tomatoes

1 cup eggplant, cubed one inch pieces

1 cup zucchini, cubed one inch pieces

1/2 cup onions, diced

1/2 cup carrots, diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

1 tablespoon, oregano

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper



In a heavy bottom pot on medium to high heat, sauté onions, carrots, celery, eggplant, zucchini, and garlic butter for five minutes. Add salt, pepper, basil, bay leaves, extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, brown sugar, and oregano. Turn fire to medium and let simmer/stew for approximately 5 to 8 minutes or until the eggplant is just tender.