Olivia's prepares poached trout gardenia, ratatouille, and more

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Olivia's gang has a real treat for FOX43 viewers this week.
They went above and beyond and prepared an elaborate trout and salmon dish paired with the classic French dish, ratatouille, on the side, and a flavorful, colorful cocktail.
Check out the full recipes above and below.
Poached Trout Gardenia
2 ounces, carrots, sliced thin
2 ounces, celery, sliced thin
2 ounces, red onion, sliced thin
1 tablespoon, basil pesto
1 tablespoon, garlic butter
1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano
1 ounce, smoked salmon
2 ounces, white wine
4 ounces, fish stock
8 ounces, rainbow trout, cut into 3 pieces
3 lemon slices
In the center of a sauté pan, stack the celery, onions, carrots, smoked salmon, garlic butter, and basil pesto. Carefully layer the fish pieces on top. Pour in fish stock, wine, and place lemon slices on top. Cover with lid. Turn burner on high. Poach for approximately 5 to 8 minutes or until fish filet internal temperature reaches 140° F.
Roasted Pine Nut and Pesto Capellini
Capellini Pasta, cooked al denté
Pine nuts
Basil pesto
Shaved asiago cheese
Sea salt
Black pepper
Garlic butter
Arugula
Extra virgin olive oil
In a hot saucepan, place pine nuts and extra virgin olive oil. Toast the pine nuts on high until golden brown. Add salt, pepper, and garlic butter. Cook for approximately 2 minutes. Turn off the fire. Add arugula and capellini. Add the asiago cheese and toss.
Ratatouille
2 tablespoons, garlic, chopped
4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons, basil, chopped
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
16 ounces, Italian diced tomatoes
1 cup eggplant, cubed one inch pieces
1 cup zucchini, cubed one inch pieces
1/2 cup onions, diced
1/2 cup carrots, diced
1/2 cup celery, diced
1 tablespoon, oregano
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
In a heavy bottom pot on medium to high heat, sauté onions, carrots, celery, eggplant, zucchini, and garlic butter for five minutes. Add salt, pepper, basil, bay leaves, extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, brown sugar, and oregano. Turn fire to medium and let simmer/stew for approximately 5 to 8 minutes or until the eggplant is just tender.
Ouzo Refresher
Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka
Ouzo
Blue Curaçao
Simple syrup
Lemonade
Fresh lemon
Fresh cucumber
Fill glass with ice. Squeeze in two fresh lemon wedges. Add vodka, ouzo, and lemonade. Shake. Add a drizzle of Blue Curaçao for color. Garnish with fresh lemon and cucumbers.