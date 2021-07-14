Olivia's prepares a fresh Caesar salad and fruity smoothie to wash it down

There's no better way to cool off during these hot summer days than with fresh, healthy ingredients.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While a good cone of ice cream hits the spot on these hot summer days, hearty, fresh ingredients can as well.

In this week's segment, Harry and Yanni of Olivia's prepared an "everything" Caesar salad featuring several types of cheeses, chick peas, beets, garlic bread, and more.

And what is a meal without a strong, frozen cocktail to wash it down? Adrienne has FOX43 viewers covered with the Banana Sunrise.

Check out the recipes below:

The "Everything" Caesar Salad



All sorts of mixed greens ranging from kale, romaine, spring mix, and shaved Brussels Sprouts. Tossed along with Mozzarella cheese, Asiago cheese, caramelized walnuts, Craisins, and toasted everything chick peas, and paired with creamy Caesar dressing then topped with marinated fire-grilled steak.

Served along with locally-harvested pickled beets, and toasty garlic bread.



Toasted Everything Chick Peas



12 ounces, chick peas (canned, drained)

2 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1/4 teaspoon, onion powder

2 tablespoons, sesame seeds

2 tablespoons, poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon, granulated garlic



Preheat oven to 375F. Toss drained chick peas with all ingredients. Place on a pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in oven for approximately 20 minutes. Peas should be dried, toasted, and feel hollow.



Cocktail



Banana Sunrise