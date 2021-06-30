Olivia's helps us cope with the heat by preparing the perfect cookout meal

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's been unbearably hot the past few days, and Harry and Yanni from Olivia's know that the only thing more satisfying on a hot day than going for a dip in the pool, is having a good cookout.
The summer meals grilling, roasting, and devouring hearty food. This is why this week's recipe satisfies those exact needs.
Check out the recipe below for roasted ribs smothered with a sticky mango barbecue sauce and served with a baked sweet potato and fire-grilled corn on the cob. You won't regret it.
Also, check out the clips above and below for a demonstration from Olivia's very own.
Sticky Mango Barbecue Sauce:
3 cups, ketchup
1 tablespoon, chipotle peppers (puréed)
1 tablespoon, mustard
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1 tablespoon, brown sugar
4 tablespoons, maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon, liquid smoke
1/2 teaspoon, Kitchen Bouquet
1 cup mango, honey golden preferred (chopped)
1/2 cup pineapple, chopped
3 tablespoons, fresh parsley
Mix all the ingredients together. Promptly refrigerate until ready to use.
Cocktail:
Tropical Crush:
Cîroc Coconut Vodka
Peach liqueur or Peach Schnapps
Pineapple juice
Crush Orange soda
Fresh-squeezed blood orange juice
Fresh-chopped pineapple
Fresh-chopped mango
Blood orange wheel garnish
Squeeze fresh blood orange juice into the glass. Add chopped pineapple and mango, muddle. Add ice. Add vodka, peach liqueur, and a splash of pineapple juice. Shake vigorously. Pour into a serving glass and top off with Crush Orange soda. Garnish with a fresh blood orange wheel.