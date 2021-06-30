Olivia's helps us cope with the heat by preparing the perfect cookout meal

The only thing more satisfying on a hot day than going for a dip in the pool, is having a good cookout.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Harry and Yanni from Olivia's know that the only thing more satisfying on a hot day than going for a dip in the pool, is having a good cookout.

The summer meals grilling, roasting, and devouring hearty food. This is why this week's recipe satisfies those exact needs.

Check out the recipe below for roasted ribs smothered with a sticky mango barbecue sauce and served with a baked sweet potato and fire-grilled corn on the cob. You won't regret it.

Also, check out the clips above and below for a demonstration from Olivia's very own.



Sticky Mango Barbecue Sauce:



3 cups, ketchup

1 tablespoon, chipotle peppers (puréed)

1 tablespoon, mustard

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1 tablespoon, brown sugar

4 tablespoons, maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon, liquid smoke

1/2 teaspoon, Kitchen Bouquet

1 cup mango, honey golden preferred (chopped)

1/2 cup pineapple, chopped

3 tablespoons, fresh parsley



Mix all the ingredients together. Promptly refrigerate until ready to use.



Cocktail:



Tropical Crush: