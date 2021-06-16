Olivia's helps us celebrate Father's Day with a classic steak dinner

Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're still looking for something to cook for Dad—look no further.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Does really anyone ever have a problem with a classic steak dinner?

Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're still looking for something to cook for Dad—look no further.

Harry and Yanni prepared a butter-basted ribeye steak, and Adrienne made a Triple B Stinger cocktail to pair sure to please fathers far and wide. Between the butter, fresh herbs, and hearty red meat, it's sort of hard to say no to this meal.

Check out the recipes below, and for a demonstration, the clips attached.

Butter-basted Ribeye:



2, 12 ounce ribeye steaks

2 ounces, kosher salt

4 ounces, butter (unsalted)

2 ounces, canola oil

2 sprigs, fresh rosemary

2 sprig, fresh sage

1 whole garlic clove, cut in half



Season all sides of the steak with kosher salt. Let sit at room temperature for approximately 1 hour. Preheat cast iron pan on high heat and add canola oil. Carefully set steak in pan. Sear one side for approximately 2 minutes, then turn over. Add butter, aromatics, and garlic. Spoon butter over steak. Cook until desired temperature (using a probe to determine internal temperature: medium rare 110°F, medium 120° F). Add fresh Brussels sprouts, bacon, and shallots to the same pan when adding the butter for an awesome side dish to compliment the ribeye.



Cocktail:



Triple B Stinger:

Basil Hayden Bourbon

Açaí liqueur

Club soda

Fresh blueberries

Fresh basil

Cane sugar



In the bottom of a glass, muddle blueberries, basil, cane sugar, and açaí liqueur. Add ice. Add bourbon. Top off with club soda. Swirl. Garnish with fresh berries and basil.