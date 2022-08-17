Olivia's helps us close out summer with this twist on a classic recipe

Well, a sometimes overlooked summer specialty is what the gang at Olivia's has put together for FOX43 viewers in this week's segment.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of summer, what sorts of foods come to mind? Probably hamburgers, hotdogs, and nice, cold beers.

Well, a sometimes overlooked summer specialty is what the gang at Olivia's has put together for FOX43 viewers in this week's segment. Plus, they're offering up a fruitier drink option, which is always fun.

Crispy Soft Shell BLT Wrap



A grilled wrap stuffed with crispy fried soft shell crab, butter lettuce, Old Bay aioli, Olivia’s bacon, fresh local tomatoes, and cheddar cheese...all served with an apple slaw and crisp Old Bay potato chips.



Apple Slaw



3 cups, local Adams County Honey Crisp apples, cored and chopped

4 cups, white cabbage, shredded

1/2 cup, green peppers, cored and diced

2 tablespoons, carrots, shredded

6 ounces, mayonnaise

Pinch, Old Bay

1 lemon wedge, squeezed

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1 teaspoon, white sugar, Splenda can be substituted

4 ounces, apple cider vinegar



Toss all of the ingredients together.



Cocktail



Bounty Sangria