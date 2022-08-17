Olivia's helps us close out summer with this twist on a classic recipe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of summer, what sorts of foods come to mind? Probably hamburgers, hotdogs, and nice, cold beers.
Well, a sometimes overlooked summer specialty is what the gang at Olivia's has put together for FOX43 viewers in this week's segment. Plus, they're offering up a fruitier drink option, which is always fun.
To learn how to make this twist on a classic recipe, check out the video above, and the directions and ingredients below.
Crispy Soft Shell BLT Wrap
A grilled wrap stuffed with crispy fried soft shell crab, butter lettuce, Old Bay aioli, Olivia’s bacon, fresh local tomatoes, and cheddar cheese...all served with an apple slaw and crisp Old Bay potato chips.
Apple Slaw
3 cups, local Adams County Honey Crisp apples, cored and chopped
4 cups, white cabbage, shredded
1/2 cup, green peppers, cored and diced
2 tablespoons, carrots, shredded
6 ounces, mayonnaise
Pinch, Old Bay
1 lemon wedge, squeezed
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
1 teaspoon, white sugar, Splenda can be substituted
4 ounces, apple cider vinegar
Toss all of the ingredients together.
Cocktail
Bounty Sangria
White wine
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Watermelon Pucker
Peach liqueur
Simple syrup
Orange juice
Peach nectar
Pineapple juice
Apple juice
Cranberry juice
Fresh chopped, peaches, watermelon, and strawberries
Muddle the fresh fruit along with a splash of simple syrup and a splash of vanilla rum. Add the ice. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake, and garnish with the fresh fruit.