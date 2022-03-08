Olivia's serves up a light fish dish paired with a fruity summer cocktail

Peach Bourbon Salmon...



...served along with a sautéed squash medley and sweet potato sticky rice.



Peach Bourbon Sauce:



4 ounces, Wild Turkey American Honey

2 tablespoons, soy sauce

1/2 lemon, juiced

Pinch, cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon, whole black peppercorns

2 tablespoons, raw honey

1/2 fresh peaches, cut

2 tablespoons, orange marmalade

2 tablespoons, garlic butter



Salmon:



Towel dry the salmon, then season it with a pinch of sea salt and pepper. In a heavy bottom pan on medium to high heat, sear the salmon on both sides and top with the garlic butter. Once the fish is cooked to your preference, add it to the finished sauce. Place the salmon in the pan, constantly basting with the bourbon sauce for approximately 2 minutes. Place on a plate along with prepared rice and sautéed squash.



Sauce:



In a heavy bottom pot on medium to high heat, add garlic butter, then peaches, and black peppercorns. Whisk together for approximately 30 seconds. Deglaze the pan with water, lemon juice, bourbon, soy sauce, and cayenne pepper. Cook for approximately 45 seconds, allowing it to reduce. Finish with the orange marmalade and honey, letting it simmer for approximately 60 seconds.



Cocktail:



Southern Belle Smash