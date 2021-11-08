Olivia's prepares Caribbean-style grilled tuna paired with peachy cocktails

This week's recipes are extra fruity...we're talking peaches, pineapples, coconuts, and more! Check them out below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, you just want something sweet.

The gang at Olivia's knows that, and that's why they prepared some extra fruity recipes for FOX43 viewers this week...we're talking peaches, pineapples, coconuts, and more.

Check out the full recipes above and below.

Caribbean-style Grilled Tuna



...topped with caramelized peaches, pineapple, and toasted coconut. Served with baked yams and grilled squash.



2 cups, fresh local peaches (peeled)

2, 8 ounce tuna steaks

2 cups, fresh pineapple chunks

4 tablespoons, brown sugar

1 teaspoon, allspice

1/2 teaspoon, cinnamon

4 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 cup, toasted coconut



Heat a non-stick pan to medium to high heat. Add garlic butter, peaches, and pineapples. Pan sear for 2 to 3 minutes. Add brown sugar, allspice, and cinnamon. Deglaze with coconut rum. Let simmer until mixture thickens. Plate the grilled tuna steak and top with the fruit mixture and toasted coconut.



Cocktails



Peach Mule