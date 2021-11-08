x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Olivia's prepares Caribbean-style grilled tuna paired with peachy cocktails

This week's recipes are extra fruity...we're talking peaches, pineapples, coconuts, and more! Check them out below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, you just want something sweet.

The gang at Olivia's knows that, and that's why they prepared some extra fruity recipes for FOX43 viewers this week...we're talking peaches, pineapples, coconuts, and more. 

Check out the full recipes above and below. 

Caribbean-style Grilled Tuna
    

...topped with caramelized peaches, pineapple, and toasted coconut. Served with baked yams and grilled squash.

2 cups, fresh local peaches (peeled)
2, 8 ounce tuna steaks
2 cups, fresh pineapple chunks
4 tablespoons, brown sugar
1 teaspoon, allspice
1/2 teaspoon, cinnamon
4 tablespoons, garlic butter
1/2 cup, toasted coconut

Heat a non-stick pan to medium to high heat. Add garlic butter, peaches, and pineapples. Pan sear for 2 to 3 minutes. Add brown sugar, allspice, and cinnamon. Deglaze with coconut rum. Let simmer until mixture thickens. Plate the grilled tuna steak and top with the fruit mixture and toasted coconut.

Cocktails

Peach Mule

Credit: Olivia's

Svedka Peach Vodka
Crabby’s Ginger Beer
Fresh Peaches, chopped
Cane sugar
Fresh lime

Muddle peaches, a sprinkle of cane sugar, and fresh lime in glass. Add ice, then vodka. Shake. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh peach and lime wedge.

Crowned Peach Mule

Crown Royal Peach Whiskey
Crabby’s Ginger Beer
Fresh Peaches, chopped
Cane sugar
Fresh lime

Muddle peaches, a sprinkle of cane sugar, and fresh lime in glass. Add ice, then Crown Royal Peach. Shake. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh peach and lime wedge.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.