Lancaster International food tour offers people the opportunity to experience different cultures through food

The tour takes you on a walk around the city tasting foods from West Africa, Scandinavia, Ukraine, Jerusalem, Cuba, Netherlands, Italy, Nepal, and more.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster International Food Tour allows you to explore authentic foods from around the world on your visit to Lancaster.

The tour offers food from a variety of culturally diverse small businesses in the city.

It takes you on a walk around Lancaster, tasting foods from West Africa, Scandinavia, Ukraine, Jerusalem, Cuba, Netherlands, Italy, Nepal, and more.

You'll also be able to hear stories from immigrants, refugees, minorities, and women who have settled in Lancaster to open shops featuring foods from their home country.

The next International food tour is happening on Friday February 18, Saturday February 19, and Friday February 25.

Click here to book a tour.