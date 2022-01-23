Here's where you can get hard-to-find antiviral pills for COVID-19 in Pa. | FOX43 Reveals

Fewer than 15 pharmacies in South Central Pennsylvania are carrying the pills, making it difficult for people to find potentially lifesaving treatments.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Antiviral pills for COVID-19 are a new weapon to fight the virus and prevent severe symptoms. The treatments are arriving at a time when hospitalizations are spiking, though supply is limited.

FOX43 Reveals where you can find antiviral pills for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The medications are similar to antibiotics and require a prescription from a doctor. They fight the virus to keep people out of hospitals without relying on your immune system. This treatment could be a pandemic game-changer, but supplies are scarce.

Fewer than 15 pharmacies in South Central Pennsylvania are carrying the pills, making it difficult for people to find potentially lifesaving treatments. The pills must be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms.

Chambers’ Apothecary in Chambersburg, Franklin County is the only independent pharmacy to receive the treatment in South Central Pennsylvania.

The pharmacy initially received 100 courses of Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, and 220 courses of Merck’s pill, molnupiravir. Pharmacists have needed to have many conversations with other doctors in the area about their review of the medications and how to prescribe them.

“It’s been very, very difficult to get them in,” said Garrett Sipes, pharmacist at Chambers’ Apothecary. “There are not too many pharmacies in the area that have them available and up and running, so yeah we’re one of few.”

FOX43 Reveals that only four hospitals and 13 pharmacies in South Central Pennsylvania received antiviral pills for COVID-19. Aside from Chambers’ Apothecary, the pharmacies belong to Walgreens, Rite Aid, or Weis Markets. Smaller, local pharmacies are anxiously watching their inboxes for an update on when they could start dispensing the treatment in their communities.

“It is frustrating. I do understand that they do have a larger reach. Nationally they do have more locations, but we are in the trenches here because we’re in a lot of underserved areas,” said Melissa Koehler, pharmacy manager and partner at Hillcrest Pharmacy & Compounding in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Pharmacists at Hillcrest Pharmacy have seen a surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. They’ve administered more than 16,000 vaccine doses and are hoping they are next to receive this new treatment for COVID-19. In high-risk patients, both Pfizer’s pill and Merck’s drug were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from the virus.

“I believe it’s just a waiting game,” Koehler added. “It just seems like COVID is touching everybody right now and everybody’s been exposed to somebody in their community.”

At pharmacies that have received this treatment, rollout has been slow. Only certain patients are eligible and both treatments require taking an intimidating number of pills. Patients must take 40 capsules for molnupiravir and 30 pills for Paxlovid over the course of five days.

Since Chambers’ Apothecary received their first shipment of the pills, only 34 patients have walked away with this potentially lifesaving medication. It isn’t much, but at least it’s a start.

“Every single day you kind of think, ‘Man this is hard, hard work,’ but just those small positive rewarding moments are great. I had a patient last night I called just to let him know that his prescription was here for the antivirals and he said ‘Thank you for taking care of Chambersburg,’” Sipes said. “And that makes it so much more worth it at the end.”

Here are the pharmacy locations carrying the pills in South Central Pennsylvania.

Adams County

Rite Aid, 5675 York Road in New Oxford

Cumberland County

Rite Aid, 4965 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg

Weis Markets Inc., 1075 West King Street in Shippensburg

Pennsylvania RSS Warehouse, 420 Salem Church Road in Mechanicsburg

Dauphin County

Rite Aid, 4999 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg

Weis Markets Inc., 1130 Mae Street in Hummelstown

Franklin County

Chambers’ Apothecary, 278 Lincoln Way E. in Chambersburg

Lancaster County

Weis Markets Inc., 331 N. Reading Road in Ephrata

Walgreens, 1262 Lititz Pike in Lancaster

Rite Aid, 825A East Chestnut Street in Lancaster

Lebanon County

Rite Aid, 2 Cumberland Street in Lebanon

Mifflin County

Weis Markets Inc., 224 N. Logan Blvd in Burnham

York County

Rite Aid, 115 Leaders Heights Road in York

Walgreens, 3180 Carlisle Road in Dover

Here are the hospital locations carrying the pills in South Central Pennsylvania.

Primary Health Network in Lewistown, Mifflin County has received 60 courses of Merck’s molnupiravir.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Lancaster County has received 264 courses of Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody drug manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Dauphin County has received 168 courses of Evusheld.

WellSpan York Hospital in York, York County has received 96 courses of Evusheld.

If you do not see a location near you listed above, this link will direct you to a federal data tracker that shows every location in the U.S. that is carrying antiviral pills for COVID-19.

Potential side effects of Merck’s molnupiravir include diarrhea, nausea and dizziness. Possible side effects for Pfizer’s Paxlovid include altered sense of taste, diarrhea, high blood pressure and muscle aches. Paxlovid may be risky with other medications and can cause harmful reactions. The medications include:

