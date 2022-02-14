Doing last minute Valentine's Day shopping? Miesse Candies in Lancaster County has you covered

Miesse Candies & Ice Cream will be selling everything from lollipops, to chocolate covered strawberries, and box chocolates, and cookies.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Miesse Candies & Ice Cream in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania provides fresh, quality chocolates using all natural ingredients.

The store says they have been preparing for Valentine's Day for over a month.

Miesse Candies will be selling everything from lollipops, to chocolate covered strawberries, and box chocolates, and cookies.

They offer pre-order boxes as well as individual candies and chocolates.

The business says they have decorated about 50 pounds worth of strawberries.

Miesse Candies is expecting to have between 50-100 people come in today for last minute gifts.

The business also partnered with LSJ studios to create artworks for some chocolate boxes and 100% of the profits to the Lancaster County project for the needy.

They say they're grateful that on days like today, they're able to give back to the community and especially those who are in need.

The store is open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

