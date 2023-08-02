Traverse the Cumberland Valley Coffee and Chocolate Trail | Family First

The trail is a fun way to go and support small businesses while enjoying some coffee and chocolate.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you're looking for something to help your family through the last few weeks of winter, how about a little coffee and chocolate?

The Cumberland Valley Coffee and Chocolate Trail offers a fun incentive to explore local shops.

“It’s a fun way to go and support small businesses,” said Aaron Jumper, the public relations manager with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. “Multigenerational families are always looking for things to do, especially they’re looking for cheaper things to do or less expensive things to do.”

All you have to do to participate is visit the free digital passport on your phone. You can stop by any of the 17 participating locations, buy some chocolate or coffee and check in.

If you visit multiple stops, you can earn prizes like a tote bag or key chain.