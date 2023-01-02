Memories on the mountain | Family First

Learning to ski or snowboard can provide family memories and a lifetime of fun.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While this winter in south central Pennsylvania has been lacking in the snow department, local ski resorts have been working hard to make sure there is snow on the slopes for you to enjoy.

In our Family First segment, we stopped by Roundtop Mountain to see why learning to ski or snowboard provides fun memories—and a lifetime of fun.

For Danny Crouch, who was visiting the mountain with his two boys, hitting the slopes is a family affair.

“I skied a couple times in college and then just got into it with the kids,” said Crouch

They now travel around, spending quality time together skiing at local mountains.

“You can spend 5 to 6 hours together,” said Crouch. "So there’s not many things you can do that long, that keeps everybody interested and it’s outdoors."

Jane Yost has been a ski instructor at Roundtop for 35 years.

“I describe skiing to being the closest thing to flying but with your feet still on the ground,” said Yost.

The mom of two now-grown boys knows skiing is a great family activity, saying, “It just provides a lot of laughs, and just a lot of fun, and great exercise and just all around good fun for a family.”

If you don’t have experience on a mountain, a lesson can not only provide the fundamentals but also hours of family fun.