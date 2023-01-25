A winter trip to ZooAmerica | Family First with FOX43

You can beat the crowds and get some up close and person look at the animals with a winter trip to ZooAmerica.

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the cold winter months a trip to the zoo may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but if you’re looking to beat the crowds and get some up close and personal time with the animals, the winter could be a great time to visit.

Alicia Snyder, an Education Specialist with ZooAmerica, says some of the animals are more active in the winter.

“In the winter they can be more active, It actually helps keep them nice and warm,” said Snyder.

The abundance of food provided by the zoo leaves the animals with more energy to play. Which Snyders says some animals, like the wolves like to do in the snow.

As a part of ZooAmerica's Discovery Weekends, the last weekend in January will teach visitors different ways the animals cope with the winter months at the zoo.