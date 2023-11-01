Pennsylvania Farm Show fun for the entire family | Family First

With the legendary milkshakes and cute animals well documented, here are some of the lesser known things you can do at this year's Farm Show.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over the past 107 years, the Pennsylvania Farm Show has grown into an 8-day-long event with something for everyone.

We already know about their legendary milkshakes, the cute animals, and that food court packed seemingly endless options, but there are some things you may not know about the show.

The “So You Want to be a Farmer” exhibit lets kids get their hands dirty, playing with dirt and worms and seeing all the cool produce you can grow in south central Pennsylvania. You can also chat with real farming professionals.

"We’re having a great time, my 6-year-old in particular," said Erin Doolittle, from Quakertown.

New this year: trout fishing with Sports America Trout Pond (SATP). Families can cast a line and try to catch real trout in the indoor trout pond.

“We’re just having a great time, and basically we’re trying to excite the kids about sport fishing,” said Carl Honaker with SATP.

The Merry-Go-Round in the Main Hall is also a fun family activity, with the money for a ticket going to provide scholarships. Jerry Bartlebaugh, with the Pennsylvania State Showmen's Association, says it’s a 20-year tradition.