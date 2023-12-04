Explore the great outdoors at York County parks | Family First

York County operates 11 parks, providing 4,500 acres of outdoor space for your family to explore.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the recent nice weather, a York County Park could be the place for you.

“We like coming to see the turtles; there are trees back there that hang over; it's just the animals, the creatures, the trees, they love it,” said Heather Mendanhall, referring to her kids while walking around Richard Nixon Park.

With hiking trails, play areas, beach volleyball courts and even grills and pavilions, there are options for all interests.

“We have a huge park system; it’s excellently maintained,” said Kelsey Frey, the manager of education with York County Parks. “It’s a great place for families to get outside and have a safe place to go and get outside.”

They also offer a variety of hands-on opportunities, like the “Stream Investigation Program,” where you get your feet wet while investigating the health of the stream.

Frey says it’s fun for the whole family.

“You look in there and it just looks like clear water with stones in the bottom, but it is chock-full of living things they get to explore and discover.”

With two museums, a nature center and a historic site, there are plenty of indoor options when Mother Nature won’t cooperate. The vast majority of programs and experiences being offered are completely free.

“Come check them out,” says Frey, “there’s so much cool stuff here.”