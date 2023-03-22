Create your own ice cream flavor at the Turkey Hill Experience | Family First

Visitors can receive a lesson in Turkey Hill history, then learn what it’s like to create, design and market a product.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Turkey Hill is one of those iconic Pennsylvania brands.

It got its start in the southern end of Pennsylvania Dutch Country more than 85 years ago.

Today, you can learn more about this Pennsylvania brand at the Turkey Hill Experience just off of Rt. 30 in Columbia.

“This is a great family attraction,” said Bob Adams, the manager of the Turkey Hill Experience, “And we really make sure we try to entertain them, let them have some fun.”

After you learn about that ice tea and that ice cream, you’ve got to try it.

The experience offers unlimited, free samples of their popular products.

"As much as you can possibly have in a day, you’re welcome to have while you’re here," said Adams.

Tasting the ice cream is one thing, but making your own flavor is a whole different experience. The taste lab offers you the opportunity to let your imagination run wild and create the ice cream of your dreams.

From the flavor of the ice cream to the goodies mixed in and topping on top, you’re in control.

From traditional add-ins like chocolate chips and cookies to a little more adventurous toppings like pineapple, party cake and cotton candy crunch, there is something for everyone.

It’s truly a trial and error process as you eat and taste your way through your creation.