Soap making at York business is good, clean fun | Family First

YORK, Pa. — As the weather roller coaster continues in south central Pennsylvania, it's been difficult making plans for your family.

If you're looking for an activity that wont get ruined by spontaneous rain, a visit to Sunrise Soap Co., in York, might be in what you need.

This "maker space" lets costumers make a menu's worth of items. From soap to lip scrubs, and jewelry to leather goods, there's something for everyone.

"We call it the creation station," said Megan Derstine, the manager of Sunrise Soap Co., "we have something that fits everyone's needs from kids, to teens all the way up to grandma and grandpa."

Erin Koch stopped by with her kids on a day off from school,"(we were) looking for something to keep them occupied and we had a project in mind so we thought we would come in and give it a try."