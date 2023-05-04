Setting your sights on family fun with archery | Family First

Archery is a sport that can be enjoyed by the young and old, and can be a great family activity.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Archery has been around for thousands of years.

Today, it’s an Olympic sport and how many people choose to hunt right here in south central Pennsylvania.

It’s a sport that can be enjoyed by the young and old, and can be a great family activity.

“You can start it in your 20s, in your 40s, you can start it in your 70s,” said Bryan Brady, the Academy team lead at the Lancaster Archery Academy.

With 16 years experience in his quiver, Brady knows first hand how fun this sport can be.

“We have people coming in here as grandparents and they’re bringing their kids in,” explained Brady, “and then the grandparents after a couple of sessions of sitting there looking kind of bored go, ‘you know, I’d like to pick up a bow.’"

No matter your age, safety is always a top priority when hitting the range.

"Safety is such a big consideration with archery because we’re using weapons, that's what archery is, that’s all it is,” said Brady. “And so you have to make sure that everybody who is on the range not only understands how the range works but how their equipment works and how to use it safely.”

It’s a message that’s taught from the very beginning.

“For a beginner class we’re making sure you can do this safely, that you're enjoying yourself and that you’re having fun, and that’s really it,” said Brady. "We’re going to get you shooting bullseyes and we’re going to do it quickly."

Whether you’re looking for a casual hobby or dream of competing on the world stage, inspiration is never far away with Olympic class archers shooting next to beginners.