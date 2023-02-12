Harrisburg Humane Society to euthanize 4-year-old dog on Monday, protest planned

Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A controversial decision by the Humane Society of Harrisburg is drawing online criticism and protests across Pennsylvania.

Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

In an email sent to volunteers at the shelter, the Harrisburg Humane Society wrote that Pursuit will be euthanized because of his unpredictable behavior and for several incidents Pursuit was allegedly involved in.

Volunteers at the shelter have been permitted to meet with Pursuit before the procedure; however, he is banned from being near strangers or interacting with new volunteers, staff or community members.

"It's emotional for staff and volunteers alike. These decisions are made with great care and out of consideration for the quality of life for the animal and the safety of the community," the shelter wrote in a follow-up Facebook statement.

The shelter, at this time, has failed to mention a specific incident of Pursuit's "unpredictable behavior." FOX43 did reach out for comment on specific incidents, but none were provided.

A petition to stop Pursuit's euthanasia has already begun, reaching more than 1,000 signatures.

Additionally, a protest has been scheduled by the Facebook page LET PURSUIT LIVE at 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

As recently as Dec. 16, 2022, the Humane Society of Harrisburg's Facebook page released a statement advocating for Pursuit's adoption.

The post reads:

"We would say we are looking for a Christmas Miracle, but Pursuit shouldn't need a miracle because he is a great dog; yet somehow, he is approaching his SECOND Christmas in a shelter.

Truly a staff and volunteer favorite, Pursuit is a goofy 4-year-old American Bulldog mix known for his love of toys and always sitting like a proper gentleman (he is a gentleman walking on a leash too)! While he needs a feline-free home, he enjoys playing with other dogs! He is looking for a home with children 12 years or older.

We hope his family is out there reading this and Pursuit won't have to spend his second Christmas inside the shelter. If you aren't ready to adopt Pursuit, please consider sharing this post- in hopes that we can get him adopted soon."

Pursuit was also featured on the front cover of the July 2022 edition of The Burg.

On Feb 11 at 11:42 a.m., the shelter wrote the following statement regarding public criticism of the decision.

These calls are not made by one or two people. A team gathers and a discussion is had to determine if all safe options have been exhausted. When they have, then the hardest decision is made. If we believed Pursuit could have a good quality of life and live safely in the community, this decision would not be made.

Please allow us to get back to caring for the animals at the shelter.

However, local rescues have been denied from taking Pursuit under their care.