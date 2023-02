Stella has been predicting the Super Bowl winner for eight years—with an "okay" track record.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and that means everyone and their skunk is making predictions.

Wait a second, skunk?

Yes, that's right—Stella the Skunk has been predicting which team will bring home the iconic Lombardi Trophy for eight years.