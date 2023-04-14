Grammy-nominated rockers The Record Company to perform at XL Live! on June 2

Harrisburg University Presents announced Friday it is adding the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rock band The Record Company to its performance schedule at XL Live!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University Presents announced Friday it is adding the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rock band The Record Company to its performance schedule at XL Live!

The band, featuring Chris Vos on guitar and lead vocals, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla, will take the stage at the S. 10th Street music venue on June 2.

Tickets are $30 and are available here.

The Record Company's music is influenced by blues musicians like John Lee Hooker, early punk bands like The Stooges, and rock bands like The Rolling Stones.

The trio started in late 2011, recording live in the bass player's living room in Los Feliz, California.

The Record Company have since played concert halls across North America, opening for John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Buddy Guy, Bob Seger, Grace Potter and Trombone Shorty.