The Roots are coming to Harrisburg's Riverfront Park July 15

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. It's the sixth show in Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the most popular and influential hip-hop collectives of all time, "The Roots," will perform at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park on July 15, Harrisburg University announced Thursday.

The performance is part of a partnership between the school and Dauphin County. It's the sixth "HU Presents Summer Concert Series" show announced this year.

Founded by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the three-time, Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum group went from rapping on Philadelphia corners all the way to gigs at The White House, a longtime stint as the “house band” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and billing atop their own annual festival The Roots Picnic.

Among numerous classics, The Roots changed hip-hop forever with 1999’s platinum "Things Fall Apart," which Rolling Stone named one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and Pitchfork graded “9.4-out-of-10.”

Their Grammy wins include “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for “You Got Me,” “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance” for “Hang On in There,” and “Best R&B Album” for Wake Up.

As a live phenomenon, The Roots made history as the first hip-hop group to perform at Lincoln Center, and Rolling Stone lauded them as one of the “Twenty Greatest Live Acts in the World.”

The concert is in partnership with Dauphin County, the City of Harrisburg, Clair Global, PNC Bank, and Troegs Independent Brewing.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For tickets, click here.