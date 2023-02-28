The Roots will return to Harrisburg for another HU Presents summer concert

The Philadelphia-based rap group will take the stage at Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 29, HU Presents announced.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University Presents recently announced a huge edition to its 2023 Summer Concert Series schedule: legendary Philadelphia rappers The Roots.

The Roots will take the stage at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

It's the second year in a row that the Philly-based rap group will perform in Harrisburg.

Tickets for this year's show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on March 3, Harrisburg University Presents said.

There will be a presale of tickets on March 2, HU Presents said. To acquire an access code for the presale, you can join the HU Presents email list.

Tickets cost $60 for general admission and $110 for PIT with a private bar.

Formed in 1987 by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, The Roots were also among the most progressive acts in contemporary music, from their 1993 debut through their conceptual 2010s releases.

Despite the seemingly archaic practice of functioning as a rap band with several instrumentalists -- from 2007 onward, their lineup even featured a sousaphonist -- The Roots were ceaselessly creative, whether with their own material or through their varied assortment of collaborations.

They went platinum and gold with successive studio releases and won a handful of Grammy Awards. After they gained a nightly nationwide audience through a close partnership with television host Jimmy Fallon, they continued to challenge listeners with works free of genre restrictions.

The Harrisburg University Presents’ Summer Concert Series highlights major national recording artists at Riverfront Park in downtown Harrisburg, July through September. Other artists on this year's schedule include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on July 26 and The Head And The Heart on Aug. 26.

Each concert attracts thousands of people to the City along the scenic Susquehanna River for outdoor live music. The series has a $2.4 million annual economic impact on the downtown.

Harrisburg University Presents 2023 Summer Concert Series is supported by Dauphin County,Tröegs Independent Brewing, PSECU, and Comprehensive Financial Services.