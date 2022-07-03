Death Cab for Cutie to return to Harrisburg's Riverfront Park

Rock band Death Cab for Cutie will make their second appearance in Harrisburg after being the first group to take the HU summer concert stage in 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drum roll, please: Harrisburg University just announced the first headlining act for its 2022 HU Presents Summer Concert Series, and you'll surely follow them into the dark (of a humid Harrisburg night, of course).

For the second time, Death Cab for Cutie will grace the stage at Riverfront Park on July 14 as the first of HU's summer performers. The band previously serenaded a packed audience there in 2019 when they served as the Summer Concert Series' inaugural act.

The upcoming concert will feature special guest Illuminati Hotties.

“We are thrilled to welcome back DCFC to Harrisburg this summer,” Frank Schofield, HU's director of Live Entertainment and Media Services said. “They bond so closely with the community that I’m sure this will produce some of the best moments of our seven-show summer concert series. We would not be able to do it without our sponsors and greatly appreciate the help of the Dauphin County Commissioners. These shows help boost the local economy, attract thousands of guests downtown who will frequent city restaurants, businesses, museums, and more, experiencing all the great things Harrisburg has to offer.”

With eight Grammy nominations to their name, Death Cab for Cutie is known for helping craft the early 2000's emo/indie rock music movement. Audiences can hope to hear some of the group's genre-defining hits like "Soul Meets Body" and "Transatlanticism" along with their newest single "Waiting for the Sunrise."

Death Cab for Cutie is the second concert announced so far in the 2022 series. Indie-folk band Lord Huron, along with opener First Aid Kit, will perform in August.