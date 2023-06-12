The concert will bring American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that organizers say will be unforgettable.

YORK, Pa. — American Girl, one of the nation’s most storied children’s brands, on Monday announced that a new live concert experience for the whole American Girl fan community to enjoy is coming to York this fall.

"American Girl Live! In Concert" will visit York's Pullo Center on Oct. 8, the Center said in a press release.

The concert will bring American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, the Center said. The action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing and lots of surprises.

Tickets can be ordered online through ThePulloCenter.com

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of global location based entertainment at Mattel. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”

The all-new live concert celebrates the power of friendship while showcasing inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl. Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl’s favorite characters throughout the decades—including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the ’60s; Julie from the ’70s; Courtney from the ’80s; and Nicki from the late ’90s—come together to find confidence and kindness.

These iconic characters will be portrayed by a talented cast of live performers for an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

The new show will feature American Girl hit songs such as "Best Friends," "Dare to Dream" and "Girl Power."

“We are so excited to partner with Mattel and American Girl on this fun, new concert experience,” said producer Todd Gershwin. “We’re proud to celebrate such an iconic and beloved brand that has been so meaningful to so many families.”