Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin, former Police guitarist Andy Summers and punk icon, spoken word star Henry Rollins to visit York this fall

All the performances will take place at the Strand Theater in October, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced.

YORK, Pa. — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Monday announced the addition of four legendary musical and spoken word performers to its fall lineup.

On Oct. 24, XPN will welcome Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin to the Strand Theater stage, the Center said.

Former Police guitarist Andy Summers will perform on Oct. 12, and former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins will visit the venue as part of his "Good To See You" spoken word tour on Oct. 3.

Tickets for all three shows go on Appell Center Member presale on Wednesday, June 14, and on sale to the public Friday, June 16, the Center said.

Carpenter and Colivn are longtime friends and musical collaborators. Their show on Oct. 24 will feature the acclaimed singer-songwriters performing some of their favorite songs while exploring material from their own vast catalogues.

With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” Carpenter has won five Grammy Awards (with 15 nominations), two CMA awards, two ACM Awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carpenter has sold over 15 million records.

Colvin won her first Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album with her debut album, "Steady On." She has been a mainstay of the singer-songwriter genre ever since, releasing 13 superlative albums and establishing herself as one of America’s most revered live performers, the Center said. Her songs are works of craft and catharsis that become treasured, lifetime companions for their listeners.

WXPN is the exclusive radio partner for the Oct. 24 concert event.

Summers rose to fame in the early 1980s as the guitarist with the multi-million record selling rock band The Police. The Police were the number one band of the time and dominated the music scene and the media in the 1980s with several number albums and singles including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Invisible Sun” and “Message in a Bottle.”

For the first time, Summers offers up a glimpse into his fascinating career with The Police, through music, stories and his photography, which has been exhibited everywhere from Rio de Janeiro to Shanghai.

In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence.

“Rollins is many things,” says The Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.”

Entertainment Weekly’s list includes “Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can’t do?”

TV Guide has more concisely called him a “Renaissance Man,” but if Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word might be “workaholic.”

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

On the “Good To See You” tour, Rollins will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID-19 period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time, to say the least, and he’s got some great stories to tell.

“We are excited to bring such a caliber of amazing talent to our stages and our audiences in the coming months,” said Todd Fogdall, president and CEO of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. “And we are not stopping yet... there is so much more to come! The best way to get the best available seats for these and all events yet to be announced is by becoming a Member.”

TICKETS