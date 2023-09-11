Summer's almost over, but there are still plenty of big shows coming for Central Pa. music fans this fall

Whether you like jam bands, alternative, metal, or country, there are several big names headed to Central Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

Summertime may be winding down, which means the end of the outdoor concert season is in sight.

But there are still plenty of entertainment options available for Central Pennsylvania music fans in the coming weeks.

Whether you're a fan of contemporary alternative, jam bands, classic rock, country music, or metal, you've got tons of huge shows on the horizon at several fantastic venues.

Here are just a few of them:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Mt. Joy

8 p.m. at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park

Formed in 2016, the Philadelphia-based adult alternative band has earned more than half a billion streams and drawn praise from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. Named after a mountain in Valley Forge National Park, Mt Joy features Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar), Sam Cooper (guitar), Sotris Eliopoulos (drums), Jackie Miclau (keyboards), and Michael Byrnes (bass).

The band has performed at a variety of festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, and Austin City Limits, and has toured with The Lumineers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Revivalists, and The Head and The Heart.

The concert is part of the HU Presents Summer Series.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

8 p.m. at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park

Tray Anastasio, most well-known for his work with the jam band Phish, brings his guitar-based jamming to Riverfront Park with one of his many side projects, Classic TAB.

Anastasio has won acclaim in the rock, classical and theatre circles. He has received Grammy Award nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. He has performed with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Since 1998, Anastasio has toured and recorded with several musicians, commonly referred to as Trey Anastasio Band, or TAB for short. The “Classic TAB” spinoff was formed in 2007 and features drummer Russ Lawton, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and bassist Dezron Douglas.

The concert is the final show of the 2023 HU Presents Summer Series.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Tash Sultana

8 p.m. at The Forum, Harrisburg

Tash Sultana is an Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music producer and audio engineer, described as a “one-person band.” Sultana rose to international prominence with their 2016 single “Jungle”, which was voted into third place in Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown of 2016. The following year, Sultana had three songs voted into Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2017; “Mystik” placing at number 28, “Murder to the Mind” at number 43, and their Like a Version cover of MGMT’s “Electric Feel” at number 78.

Friday, Sept. 22

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Maggie Rose

8 p.m., Santander Arena, Reading

After many years on the road building separate, successful solo careers, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi have united to form a new band with an extended pool of collaborators and friends. Well-known for their outstanding live performances, the formidable husband-and-wife duo are now exploring new ideas together through songs rooted in the blues and infused with their own unique blend of southern soul, American roots music, authentic rock ‘n’ roll, and a touch of Florida swamp magic.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Red Hot Chili Peppers

6:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium

The acclaimed rock band will make its first visit to Hershey in 23 years as part of their Global Stadium Tour in support of the two No. 1 studio albums from 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.



As a result of the two album releases this year going #1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Kip Moore

8 p.m. at Santander Arena, Reading

Known as “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada.

Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” Moore has blazed his own trail, with “a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste” (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple “Best Of” lists. Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, Wild World.

Friday, Sept. 29

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

7:30 p.m. at Strand Theater/Appell Center for the Performing Arts, York

What do the songs “Boys of Summer” by Don Henley, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks, and “Love Is a Long Road” by Tom Petty all have in common?

They were co-written by Mike Campbell!

Sunday, Oct. 1

The Everly Brothers Experience

3 p.m. at Appell Center for the Performing Arts, York

Celebrate the thrilling early days of American rock and roll music with The Everly Brothers Experience on Sunday, October 1 at 3pm, only at the Appell Center! The Brothers have spent years perfecting their stage shows to reflect the sound and feel of an Everly Brothers concert. You'll be transported right back to the 1950s and 60s!

Thursday, Oct. 5

Pam Tillis

7:30 p.m. at Appell Center for the Performing Arts, York

Legendary singer/songwriter Pam Tillis joins us on October 5 for an acoustic, intimate evening of music. Her Grammy-winning blend of country, pop and jazz has been winning fans for more than 40 years.

Travis Tritt

7 p.m. at Santander Arena, Reading

A versatile Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Travis Tritt was one of the leading new country artists of the early '90s, holding his own against Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson. He was the only one not to wear a hat and the only one to dip into bluesy Southern rock.

Consequently, he developed a gutsy, outlaw image that distinguished him from the pack and helped propel him to the top of the charts with platinum-selling records like Country Club. It's All About to Change, and T-r-o-u-b-l-e.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Blues Traveler

7:30 p.m., Santander Arena, Reading

Blues Traveler were on the vanguard of the jam band scene of the 1990s, the first of their generation to sign to a major label, and one of a handful to experience genuine commercial success when the naggingly catchy "Run-Around" went into the Billboard Top Ten in 1995.

By that point, Blues Traveler had already carved themselves a place within the firmament of modern rock, earning a loyal audience through their sweaty improvs of blues-based rock and coalescing their peers by launching the H.O.R.D.E. Festival in 1992.

One of several Lollapalooza-inspired touring fests, H.O.R.D.E. illustrated the large audience for jam bands and helped push Blues Traveler toward the top of the charts with their 1994 album Four going platinum six times.

Friday, Nov. 10

Ace Frehley

8 p.m. at Santander Arena, Reading

Along with Eddie Van Halen, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley inspired numerous up-and-coming rockers to pick up an axe in the 1970s, and by the next century he was listed by just about every contemporary rock guitarist as an important influence.

Operating under the glossy, platform boot-bolstered persona Spaceman (sometimes Space Ace), Frehley played with KISS from the group's inception in 1973 to 1982, when he embarked on a successful solo career. He rejoined the group in 1998 for their international reunion tour, and stayed with them through 2002, eventually returning to his solo work in 2009 with the release of Anomaly.