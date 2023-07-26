Concertgoers sweat it out at the Harrisburg Summer Concert Series

The first two shows of the series come amid a blistering heat wave entering Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Riverfront Park was rocking on Wednesday night, as the Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series returned to the Capital City. The first two shows of the series come amid a blistering heat wave entering Harrisburg.

Organizers told FOX43 they are fully prepared to deal with the heat and keep concertgoers cool during the show.

“We have EMTs and specialists, as well as hydration stations and water tents," said Frank Schofield, the live entertainment director for Harrisburg University. "Anything you might want to get as far as food and being healthy, and chairs to sit down in if standing is just too much.”

Despite the scorching heat, officials and concertgoers alike said the show will go on.

“We’ve been looking forward to this concert for a while, so we’re really excited," said Jessica Peters, who attended the event with her family.

People from across the Commonwealth traveled to enjoy a night of music along the Susquehanna River.

“We came from around State College, this is our first time in Riverfront Park," said Peters.

“They all come in here for their special artist, their special night, and for their special secret," said Schofield.

Frank Schofield says the annual concert series helps bring thousands of people to downtown Harrisburg, which helps benefit the local economy.

“A lot of restaurants get packed, a lot of hotels [too,]" said Schofield. "About $2.4 million comes into this market for all of the shows combined.”