Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with National Dance Company of Ireland

The National Dance Company of Ireland tours the world, spreading their talent for Irish dance.

YORK, Pa. — An Irish dance company will grace the Appell Center stage for one night and one night only in March.

The National Dance Company of Ireland has been touring the world for 22 years, sharing their talent and spreading love for traditional Irish dance.

They will perform Rhythm of the Dance, one of the longest running Irish dance shows, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on March 9.

Tickets can be purchased here, by calling 717-846-1111 or at the Appell Center Box Office at 50 N. George Street in York.

“The Appell Center continually presents the very best entertainment from around the world, and this show is a high point of our season,” says Appell Center President and CEO, Todd Fogdall. “Combining authentic Irish traditions in both music and dance against a visually stunning backdrop, audiences of all ages will be amazed from beginning to end.”