Restaurant Week York returns, over 20 eateries participate

YORK, Pa. — Restaurant Week York returns for its 10th year, partnering with over 20 businesses.

Organizers say it’s all about innovative chefs, passionate creations and supporting local restaurants. Special items and prices, three-course meals and more are expected to pack local restaurants this week.

The food extravaganza kicked off Friday, Feb. 17, and will go on until Sunday, Feb. 26. Kate Harmon, an organizer with Restaurant Week York, said that this offers businesses and restaurants more traffic after the slow winter months.

“The end of January is really hard on restaurants, especially after the holidays and the bitter cold,” said Harmon. "So to get people back out to the restaurants, we’re enticing them with specials and three-course meals."

The York City Independent Restaurant Association, Fulton Bank and a number of wine and liquor businesses sponsored restaurant week York.

Restaurants taking part in the festivities include: