'Velocity: A Celebration of Lancaster City' tickets go on sale March 20

The VIP cocktail competition, all-access fashion show, and a celebration of the city’s art and food scene will return to Tellus360 on May 12 at 5 p.m.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tickets go on sale March 20, the first day of spring, for "Velocity: A Celebration of Lancaster City," according to a press release.

The VIP cocktail competition, all access fashion show, and a celebration of the city’s art and food will return to Tellus360 on May 12 at 5 p.m., organizers said Friday.

This year's theme is "A City in Bloom." 

Those who purchase a VIP ticket by 11:59 p.m. on March 22 will receive a $10 voucher for food and gaming at Decades Lancaster. 

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District.

Tickets can be purchased here.

