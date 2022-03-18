Manheim Township will host 2nd Annual Community Egg Hunt on April 9

The free event features four age-appropriate egg hunts with a stash of almost 4,000 eggs, with prizes in each egg, organizers said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department announced it is hosting the 2nd Annual Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th at the township's Athletic Complex on 2883 Weaver Road in Lancaster.

The free event is open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m.

To make the egg hunt fair for each child, separate times will be designated for children in each age group. Children ages 2 and under and ages 3/4 will go first in two different identified hunting areas. Children ages 5-6 and 7-8 will follow.

“We will run four age-appropriate egg hunts with our stash of almost 4,000 eggs with prizes in each egg,” said Manheim Township Recreation Director Matt Stopa. “The participants who find the hidden golden eggs will win a grand prize basket. Come out for this free event to play games, crafts, and of course… meet the holiday bunny!”

In addition to photo opportunities with the holiday bunny, there will be crafts, egg-themed games, free popcorn, DJ entertainment, and two bubble machines dispersing bubbles during the hunt.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own basket.

For more information about the event, go here.