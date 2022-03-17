Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2022 with these events and deals across Central Pa.

The Irish began observing St. Patrick's Day around the 10th century, where the first feast was held on March 17 in recognition of St. Patrick's death.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 across the globe to recognize Irish culture and history.

The Irish first began observing St. Patrick's Day around the 10th century, where a Roman Catholic feast was held in honor of Saint Patrick, who is believed to have died on March 17, 461, according to History.com.

So, why do we wear green on St. Patrick's Day?

There are several reasons behind this, the first being Ireland's nickname is "The Emerald Isle" and the green stripe in Ireland's flag traditionally represents the Catholics of Ireland, according to Reader's Digest.

Also, the iconic symbol associated with the holiday—a green shamrock is due to the fact that Saint Patrick is believed to have taught people about the Holy Trinity using the three leaves of a native Irish clover, or the shamrock.

Central Pa. has several events and parades planned for today and through the weekend to continue the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Check out the list FOX43 has compiled below.

Adams County:

GarryOwen Irish Pub has a whole themed St. Patrick's Day menu and those who plan on dinning in tonight will get to enjoy live music by Irish-American band, "On the Lash," from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

"Across the Pond" will also be playing from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on March 18 and "Donnybrook Faire" will make their debut on March 19 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Learn more here.

Here it is! Everything you need to know about our St Paddy's Day menu and entertainment for the weekend. We're excited... Posted by The Garryowen Irish Pub on Monday, March 14, 2022

Cumberland County:

The ninth annual 2022 St. Patty's Day 5K will take place on March 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 56 Cleversburg Road in Shippensburg. The registration fee is $35 and all who are registered will receive a complimentary craft beer from Maxie's Brew House or a craft soda from Appalachian Brewing Company. Learn more here.

Fountainblu Skating Arena is holding a St. Patrick's Day Skate on March 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a live DJ, games, green themed giveaways, and games with an $8.50 entrance fee. Learn more here.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Join us Friday March 18 for Spring Break Skating plus St. Pat's Party! 🍀Friday March 18, 1:30... Posted by Fountainblu Skating Arena on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Celebrate St. Patty's Day all weekend at SpringGate Arcona from 11:30 a.m. on March 18 to 7 p.m. on March 20. Throughout the weekend, partiers will get to enjoy live music, food, green glitter slushies, and of course, green beer. Learn more here.

Dauphin County:

Downtown Harrisburg will be holding their St. Patrick's Parade on March 19 at 2 p.m. The parade will feature a variety of entertainment, from eight Irish pipe and drum bands, festive floats, Star Wars characters, Irish dance groups, and more. Learn more here. Just before the parade, a Lucky Charm Race will commence to kickoff the festivities at noon. To sign up, click here.

A virtual Luck of the Irish 5K race has commenced throughout March, where participants are encouraged to celebrate the "luck of the Irish" during this 3.17 mile race. Registration is $18, which includes one medal, a bib, and at least 15% of each entry will be donated to the National Hemophilia Foundation for Hemophilia Month. Learn more or register today here.

The 5th annual Luck St. Patrick's Day Crawl will take place on March 19 from 4 p.m. to midnight in Harrisburg. Tickets are $25 before fees per person or $20 before fees for a group and include a $1,000 grand prize costume contest, two complimentary drinks or shots, waived cover fees at all venues, an after party, and much more. Learn more here.

McGrath's Irish Pub will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its customers today from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and March 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Those who stop in today for breakfast can start off the holiday right with an Irish breakfast and a side of Irish coffee.

Mark your calendars! We look forward to celebrating the holiday with you! 🎉☘️ Opening on the 17th at 7 am till 2 am Opening the 19th at 8 am till 2 am Posted by McGrath's Pub on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Franklin County:

1884 Market House will be holding a St. Patrick's Day Treasure Hunt this on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who stops by is challenged to find one of several gold coins hidden throughout the store for a chance to win a $5 to $25 gift card. One gold coin is allowed per family. Learn more here.

Next Saturday, March 19, come shop with us and go on a St. Patrick’s Treasure Hunt for gold coins hidden throughout our... Posted by 1884 Market House on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The Capitol Theatre Center is holding an Irish Happy Hour on March 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 each and will get you access to live music, drinks, Irish food and dancers, Irish-themed raffles, and more. Learn more here.

It's officially the week of #IrishHappyHour2022! Who's excited to learn some Irish dances on Friday? 😄💃🕺 This video is... Posted by Capitol Theatre on Monday, March 14, 2022

Lancaster County:

Tellus360 will be holding their St. Patrick's Day celebrations today and into the weekend, kicking off today from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with three band performances from "Fire in the Glen," "On the Lash," and "The Ogham Stones." On Saturday, the shenanigans continue from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., with music performances held throughout the day, including "Celtic Wood and Wires," "Down by the Glenside," "Part Time Managers," and more. Then stop by the following week for a St. Patrick's Day Tellus3Whiskey Dinner on Wednesday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be St. Patrick's themed food and whiskey served all night. Learn more here.

Annie Bailey's will be holding St. Patrick's Day celebrations today from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., where there will be food specials, live music, dancers, and drinks. Those who stop in today through Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon can take advantage of the Irish pub's St. Patrick's Day brunch specials, alongside an Irish coffee or Guinness. Learn more here.

On Thursday, we're starting our St.Patrick's Day celebration BRIGHT AND EARLY! 🍀 🍻 🍳 🥓 🥞 From 7 a.m. to noon, we're... Posted by Annie Bailey's Irish Public House on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Lebanon County:

Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen is holding St. Patrick's Day celebrations all day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Irish food and drink specials. Enjoy a live performance from "The Rundowns" and from 5 p.m. until close the restaurant is offering $2 off Guinness drafts. Learn more here.

The party isn't over quite yet! Join us for St. Patrick's Day THIS THURSDAY 3/17!🇮🇪🎉We'll have our St. Paddy's menu... Posted by Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen on Sunday, March 13, 2022

York County:

The Cornerstone Coffee House will be holding a St. Patrick's Day Celebration today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where those interested can register to learn how to make their own Irish meal, instructed by Chef LaPorta. Learn more here. The store is also currently selling St. Patrick's themed baked goods and drinks, including the Dublin Drop—a whiskey-flavored, dark chocolate mocha with Irish cream whipped cream, and coca powder to top it off.

☘️ Stop, Drop, & Roll? ☘️ Guaranteed to bring you good luck, the Dublin Drop is a whiskey-flavored dark chocolate mocha... Posted by Cornerstone Coffeehouse on Sunday, March 13, 2022

H2L Studio is holding a TGIF St. Patrick's Day themed ride with Anna on March 18 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Anyone who shows up wearing green will be entered to win a prize. Learn more here.

