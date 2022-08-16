Rubber Duck Derby returns with more ducks to Lebanon County

Due to almost selling out last year, 1,000 rubber ducks will be up for adoption this year with four separate adoption packages for the ducks.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Rubber Duck Derby is returning to Lebanon in September.

The event, hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI), will be held at noon on Saturday, Sep. 17. A rain date has been scheduled for Sep. 24.

The derby will be held along Quittie Creek between 7th and 8th Streets in Lebanon, next to the Lebanon Library and YMCA.

Free parking is available for attendees at the YMCA lot at 201 N. 7th Street.

To support DVI's services and participated in the race, buyers can adopt ducks online here or in person with cash at the event, beginning at 11 a.m.

“The event was such a success last year, we are excited to be doing it again and thank the City of Lebanon for letting us make it an even bigger event with sponsors,” said DVI executive director LeAnne Burchik.

Due to almost selling out last year, 1,000 rubber ducks will be up for adoption this year. There are four options to adopt the ducks. Buyers can purchase the Lone Duck (1) for $5, the Quack Pack (5) for $20, Ducks in a Row (10) for $35, or the Duckload (15) for $50.

The top three Lucky Ducks will walk away with a cash prize. First place wins $300, second place wins $200, and third place earns $100.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available for the event as well. Interested businesses may contact LeAnne Burchik for more information at 717-273-7154.

Follow DVI on Facebook and Instagram (@dviolc) for more events and announcements ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact DVI’s hotline at (717) 273-7190.