Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves

Two joeys from Aldinger Farms in Dauphin County visited with students Monday in order to reduce anxiety for the new semester.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends.

Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday.

The baby kangaroos are under a year old and from Aldinger Farms in Dauphin County. They visited students at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Organizers of the event believe being able to pet and hold the joeys can lower the anxiety for students as they begin the new semester.

"No matter the age you are, there is still that initial 'Oh my gosh it's the first day of school! Where is my class, where am I going?' I think it's a great moment for them to just bring that stress and [anxious] energy down and just [think] this is going to be a good day," said Elizabeth Anastasio the Director of Campus Life.