Back to School Pop-Up Shop set for Saturday in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A group of Carlisle businesses will host a Back To School Pop-Up Shop Saturday in Memorial Park, Rebellious Rose Fashions announced Tuesday.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park, located at 149 W. Penn St.

Hosted by local residents and business owners Lakeyva Davis and Aunye Stackfield, this event will feature backpack and school supply giveaways, minority-owned businesses, food vendors, and plenty of activities for the kids.

Davis and Stackfield previously hosted the Unity in the Community October Festival last year as a way to highlight minority-owned small businesses in the Carlisle community. That event was a success, so they began planning the next one, this time with children in mind, organizers said.

With the Back to School Pop-Up, Davis and Stackfield aim to host a fun event for kids to celebrate the start of school, as well as provide them with much-needed school supplies.

“We just want to give back to the community and give the kids what we were given when we were growing up,” the organizers said.

In addition to the business and food vendors, the Back to School Pop-Up will feature plenty of games and entertainment for kids. There will be a bounce house and a dunk tank at the event, as well as a D.J. and free popcorn, cotton candy, and water ice.

Local barbers will be providing free haircuts to school-aged boys.

Due to time commitments, preregistration was held for girls, and over 20 girls will receive free hairstyles at the event, according to organizers.

Every child in attendance will also receive a free backpack and school supplies. No sign-up or registration is required for children to receive backpacks and supplies, organizers said.

The Back to School Pop-Up could not take place without donations and support from local businesses and organizations. The organizers wish to thank Carlisle Hope Station, Carlisle Events, Carlisle Borough and the Borough’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission, West Street AME ZionChurch, American Legion Post 826, Eastern Stars, the Hamilton Restaurant, and community leaders for their generosity.

They also wish to thank members of the community who donated backpacks and school supplies.

“We are thrilled and grateful that this event is happening,” said Mayor Sean Shultz. "It's a win for the kids while supporting black-owned businesses that were disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, and it's another step on the path to a stronger Carlisle."

Davis and Stackfield said they are looking forward to hosting more events in the future.

“Now that we have the backing and support from several community leaders, we want to continue to be a platform for local black business owners to show the community what they have to offer,” they said.

West Penn Street will be closed at the intersections of North Pitt and North West Streets from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the day of the event.